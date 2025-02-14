New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, during their discussions, reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism globally. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement also said that the US has announced the approval of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

The leaders further pledged to strengthen cooperation in addressing threats from terrorist groups, including Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, aiming to prevent further attacks like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan. Both leaders also called on Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 and Pathankot attacks to justice.

The MEA in a joint statement said, "The leaders reaffirmed that the global scourge of terrorism must be fought and terrorist safe havens eliminated from every corner of the world. They committed to strengthen cooperation against terrorist threats from groups, including Al-Qa'ida, ISIS, Jaish-e Mohammad, and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba in order to prevent heinous acts like the attacks in Mumbai on 26/11 and the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan on August 26, 2021."

The statement added, "Recognising a shared desire to bring to justice those who would harm our citizens, the US announced that the extradition to India of Tahawwur Rana has been approved. The leaders further called on Pakistan to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai, and Pathankot attacks and ensure that its territory is not used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks. The leaders also pledged to work together to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems and to deny access to such weapons by terrorists and non-state actors."

Earlier in Wasington DC on Thursday (local time), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during a briefing told reporters said that India is working on the logistics of Rana's surrender and extradition to India.

"This is an issue on which US authorities have taken a very clear decision. President Trump has himself announced from the White House about the decision of the United States to extradite him... We are working on the logistics of his surrender and extradition to India. There are a few final steps to be completed. Two sides are in touch on this issue," Misri said.

US President Trump on Thursday had announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India and said he will face justice.

He made the announcement during a joint press conference with PM Modi following their bilateral meeting.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

The US State Department had said last month that it is evaluating the next steps regarding Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India.

A spokesperson from the State Department told ANI that the US has long supported India's efforts to bring to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks case.

"In view of the recent Supreme Court decision, and consistent with applicable US law, the Department of State is currently evaluating the next steps in this case, the statement said."We have long supported India's efforts to ensure the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attacks face justice," the statement added.

Notably, PM Modi and US President Trump shared a hug as the latter welcomed the former at the White House on Thursday (local time).

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and the two nations have "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.

During his meeting with PM Modi on Thursday (local time), Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.

This was Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the United States since President Donald Trump's inauguration of the second presidential term last month.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration. (ANI)

