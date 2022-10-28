Washington [US], October 28 (ANI): US on Friday sanctioned an Iranian entity that was behind issuing a bounty to target British-American author Salman Rushdie.

"The United States rejects the efforts of Iran's leaders to stifle the fundamental freedom of expression and threaten members of the press. Today, we sanctioned the Iranian entity that issued a bounty on the life of author Salman Rushdie," US State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a tweet.

Also Read | Philippines Floods: 31 Dead After Overnight Downpour in Maguindanao Province (Watch Video).

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York on August 12 during an event. The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took action Friday against the 15 Khordad Foundation, an Iran-based foundation that has issued a multi-million-dollar bounty for the killing of prominent Indian-born, British-American author Salman Rushdie, the Department said in a press release.

As a result of this action, "All property and interests in property of the entity named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by it, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons, must be blocked and reported to OFAC."

Also Read | Pakistan Mob Lynching: Two Telecom Employees Lynched to Death on Suspicion of Being Child Lifters in Karachi.

"Since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's order pronouncing a death sentence on Rushdie in February 1989, 15 Khordad Foundation has committed millions of dollars to anyone willing to carry out this heinous act. Since putting its bounty on Rushdie, the 15 Khordad Foundation, which is affiliated with the Supreme Leader, has raised the reward for targeting the author," the press release added.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said the US will not waiver in its determination to stand up to threats posed by Iranian authorities against the universal rights of freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, and freedom of the press.

"This act of violence, which has been praised by the Iranian regime, is appalling. We all hope for Salman Rushdie's speedy recovery following the attack on his life," Nelson added.

OFAC is designating 15 Khordad Foundation pursuant to Executive Order 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, an act of terrorism, the press release said.

According to US Treasury Department, the 15 Khordad Foundation is a so-called charitable foundation subordinate to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. It noted that since 1989, the 15 Khordad Foundation, inspired by Ayatollah Khomeini's order calling for Rushdie's execution, has proudly placed a bounty on the author's life.

"The call for Rushdie's assassination, issued by Ayatollah Khomeini and financially backed by the 15 Khordad Foundation and other Iranian entities, has led to the death and injury of several people associated with Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses, including other writers, translators, and publishers," it said.

It gave other instances such as -- "In 1991, the translator of The Satanic Verses into Japanese was assassinated in his office. Even people with no connection to the novel have been maimed or killed."

"In 1993, at least 37 people were killed when a mob burned down a hotel in Turkey that was hosting a writer who had translated Rushdie's work."

The 15 Khordad Foundation maintains a multi-million-dollar bounty on Rushdie. As recently as 2012, the 15 Khordad Foundation increased its bounty on the author, bringing the total sum from $2.7 million to $3.3 million. The 15 Khordad Foundation's leadership has publicly advertised their offer, claiming the entire sum would be given immediately to anyone who assassinated Rushdie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)