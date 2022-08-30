New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): United States Senator Jon Ossoff is all set for an eight-day visit to India on Tuesday to strengthen economic, scientific, cultural, and security ties between the two countries.

Ossoffm, who is from the State of Georgia, will work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of the community.

Also Read | Artemis 1 Launch Cancelled: NASA Puts Moon Mission on Unplanned Hold Owing to Technical Glitch.

"We will also work to represent the Indian American community in Georgia, where the growing Indian diaspora is a thriving and beloved part of our community," Senator Ossoff said.

As per an official statement from his office, United States Senator Jon Ossoff from the State of Georgia announced that he will lead an eight-day economic delegation to India. The delegation will arrive in Mumbai on August 30 and depart New Delhi on September 6, 2022.

Also Read | Pakistan Flood: Situation Remains Grim as Floods Wreak Havoc, Sindh Braces for More Devastation.

At 35 years old, Senator Ossoff is the youngest United States Senator elected in three decades. In the congratulatory video message to the Indian people on the historic occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Ossoff said, "I am coming to strengthen the friendship between our nations and to meet the next generation of Indian leaders."

The State of Georgia, which Senator Ossoff represents in the US Senate, is home to over one hundred thousand Indian Americans. This week, Senator Ossoff sent a message to the Indian people celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Independence Day where he highlighted the importance of deepening ties between the two countries.

Prior to his election, Senator Ossoff led a team that investigated and exposed corruption, war crimes, and terrorism for international news organizations. In 2021, he won a crucial underdog election to secure the Senate majority for the Democratic Party.During his first two years in office, Senator Ossoff has written and passed legislation to strengthen civil rights, boost domestic solar energy manufacturing, and improve public health while leading bipartisan investigations of abuse and corruption as the Chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)