Washington, DC [US], April 1 (ANI): US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Monday (local time) declined to comment on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom's (USCIRF) annual report, which recommends placing India on the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list.

When asked about the US Commission's request to put sanctions on Indian Intelligence Agency RAW, Bruce replied, "Well, I will not discuss negotiations or diplomatic considerations in that manner at all."

She further added that the department would "take a look at where that stands and the reference to that. But that's not something that is - I'm going to be commenting on."

According to the report, the CPC Designations include Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Further, she also addressed questions regarding President Donald Trump's ability to make the world a better place.

When asked about Trump's role in PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Afghanistan, where people are seeking his help and 'his bold decisions to lift them out of misery,' Bruce acknowledged that many Americans believe President Trump is not only beneficial for the US but also for the world, citing his reputation as a peacemaker.

"Well, I support President Trump, and I think that the majority of Americans who gave him this mandate understand that that's what is possible. We saw that happen in the first term. We've seen the nature of his impact even as a businessman in the United States when it comes to the impact on cities and states and the country as a whole, to the point where the American people made him the President of the United States," she said.

"Clearly, a financially stable America, a strong America, for as long as we've been here, has made the difference in the safety and security of the rest of the world. That is the kind of dynamic that the world wants and expects. President Trump embodies the nature of our original founding about what America is for and the nature of what it can accomplish when it comes to sticking with its values and making sure that we're safe and secure and that we respect ourselves and implement our values," she added. (ANI)

