World News | US Terminates Relationship with WHO

Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced that his country is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"China has total control over WHO despite only paying USD40 million a year compared to what US has been paying which is approx USD 450 million a year," Trump said.

"Because they have failed to make requested and needed reforms today we will be terminating our relationship with WHO," Trump said addressing reporters here.

He further said US will be redirecting funds intended for WHO to other organisation working on public health needs. (ANI)

