Hanoi [Vietnam], November 13 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN Nguyen Hong Thao has become a member of the UN International Law Commission (ILC) for the 2023-2027 term.

Ambassador Thao was re-elected on Friday at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York with 145 votes for out of 191 votes, ranking 4th among 11 candidates in Asia - Pacific.

At the UN headquarters shortly after being elected, Ambassador Thao told reporters that he is proud to continue to contribute to Vietnam's rising position, living up to international friends' expectations for Vietnam's role of formulating international law to settle all disputes and promote cooperation among peoples. He pledged to make more efforts in his second term to glorify Vietnam in the international arena.

Thao was the first Vietnamese elected to the ILC from 2017 to 2022. He graduated with a Doctor of Law degree from Paris I School, Sorbonne University of France, and held important positions such as Vice Chairman of the National Border Commission and Head of the delegation to negotiate border agreements with neighboring countries of Vietnam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

