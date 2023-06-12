Washington, Jun 12 (AP) Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan is leaving the newspaper after nine years in charge.
Newspaper owner Jeff Bezos announced Ryan's departure in a memo to staff on Monday.
Also Read | Pakistan Begins Transporting Discounted Russian Crude Oil to Refinery in Karachi, Say Reports.
He'll continue as publisher and CEO for two more months. (AP)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)