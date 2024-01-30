Washington/New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Three Indian markets in three cities, including one in New Delhi, and three online markets have figured in the annual notorious market list of the US Trade Representatives released Tuesday, in which China continues on the number one spot.

The 2023 Notorious Markets List identifies 39 online markets and 33 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy.

The three Indian markets are: Heera Panna in Mumbai, Tank Road in Karol Bagh in New Delhi, and Sadar Patrappa Road Market in Bengaluru.

Among the online Indian markets that figure in the list are IndiaMart, Vegamovies, and WHMCS Smarters.

Tank Road is a popular wholesale market in Delhi where customers can get clothes at reasonable prices. It is known for the sheer variety of denim available across shops.

Sadar Patrappa Road or the SP Road in the KR Market of Bengaluru is known as a hub of electronic, hardware and machine tool goods and is equally notorious for its duplicate products.

The Heera Panna shopping centre, located near the busy Haji Ali junction in Mumbai, has been infamous for selling rip-offs of top global brands. Unsurprisingly, it is a favourite for those looking for big labels for cheap, making the "first copies" and "second copies" on offer a favourite.

Incidentally, Heera Panna in Mumbai and Tank Road in Delhi had also featured in a similar report for 2021, released in February 2022, the other two being Delhi's Palika Bazar and Kidderpore in Kolkata. The 2021 Notorious Markets List released in 2022 identified 42 online and 35 physical markets around the world.

Soon after releasing the List on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, “The trade in counterfeit and pirated goods harms workers, consumers, and small businesses, and ultimately hurts the US economy.”

“This year's Notorious Markets List is significant because it underscores the potential dangers of counterfeit goods and why robust enforcement to combat trade in these goods is important to growing our economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” she said.

The identified 39 online markets and 33 physical markets are reported to engage in or facilitate substantial trademark counterfeiting or copyright piracy, The 2023 Notorious Markets List said.

USTR first identified notorious markets in the Special 301 Report in 2006. Since February 2011, USTR has published annually the Notorious Markets List separately from the Special 301 Report, to increase public awareness and help market operators and governments prioritize intellectual property enforcement efforts that protect US workers and businesses.

A trader from Mumbai said, merchants inside the Heera Panna building have often come under the scanner of regulatory and law enforcement agencies and also witnessed a big fire incident in September last year.

Said a trader from the KR Market of Bengaluru, on condition of anonymity, “There is no surprise that SP Road has figured in the US List because it a big market of duplicate products though there are some very genuine shops as well.”

According to him, all the duplicate 'Chinese goods' are dumped here, which goes to various other parts of the country.

This is corroborated by the findings of the US report, which said that China continues to be the number one source of counterfeit products in the world.

Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with trans-shipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 60 per cent of the value (measured by the manufacturer's suggested retail price) of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2022.

The List also continued to identify the China-based e-commerce and social commerce markets Taobao, WeChat, DHGate, and Pinduoduo, as well as the cloud storage service Baidu Wangpan. Other listed markets include seven physical markets in China known for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods.

With the end of COVID-19 restrictions, physical markets have experienced increased foot traffic and the return of counterfeit sales. Furthermore, sellers of counterfeit merchandise continue to use their brick-and-mortar storefronts as points of contact for customers, sites for “sample/product testing,” and centres for fulfilment of online sales. Enforcement authorities targeting counterfeit goods online often uncover links to vendors with a presence in physical markets.

“USTR encourages China to modify and expand the scope of robust enforcement actions to respond to the changing nature of counterfeit sales at physical markets, with a special focus on the following key markets,” said the report.

