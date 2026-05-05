Middle East Conflict: UAE Says Air Defence System Engaging With Missile, Drone Attacks Originating From Iran

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Abu Dhabi, May 5: The United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday that the country's air defences are currently dealing with missile and drone attacks, which the Ministry of Defence said originated from Iran. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that the sounds heard in scattered areas of the country were the result of the UAE's air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

"UAE Air Defence systems are actively engaging with missiles and UAV threats MOD asserts that the sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's", the post added. US-Iran War: 3 Indians Injured in Fujairah Attack in UAE, India Calls Strikes on Civilians ‘Unacceptable’.

The UAE Disaster Management Authority urged people to remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings. "Air defense systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates."

Earlier on Monday, the UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the detection of "four cruise missiles launched from Iran" aimed at multiple locations across the country. The Ministry clarified that loud noises reported in various regions were the "result of successful interception of the aerial threats".

As the situation evolves in West Asia and the Gulf region, on Monday, India condemned the recent drone and missile strikes on Fujairah, a strategically vital energy hub on the UAE's eastern seaboard, in which three Indian nationals sustained injuries. Terming the act as "unacceptable", New Delhi joined international voices in calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities targeting civilian infrastructure. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's deep-rooted ties with the United Arab Emirates, expressing unwavering support for the Gulf nation after an attack on civilian infrastructure in the strategic energy hub of Fujairah left three Indian citizens injured.

He further emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, noting that "India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE" and continues to advocate for the "peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy. "Underscoring the strategic importance of the region's maritime corridors, PM Modi highlighted that "ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)