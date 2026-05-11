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New Delhi, May 11: There is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country as the oil refineries have sufficient crude stocks for optimum production of these fuels, despite the disruption in shipping due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Petroleum Ministry official said on Monday. "In the past three days, against 1.14 crore LPG bookings, cylinders have been delivered to 1.26 crore households. Similarly, more than 17,000 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold in the past three days, along with 762 tonnes of auto LPG. Besides, more than 1,400 small 5-kg cylinders have been sold," Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, said.

"Due to the West Asia crisis, there have been disruptions in global energy supply, and considerable price volatility is being seen in the international market. However, the government has taken several effective steps to ensure fuel supply to consumers is normal,” she said. “As a result of these steps, our crude inventory has been maintained and tied up. Our refineries are operating at optimum levels. There is no dry-out at any retail outlet. No dry-out has been reported at LPG distributorships either,” Sharma said. LPG Delivery Scam Alert: Oil Marketing Companies Issue New Delivery Guidelines To Prevent OTP Fraud During Cylinder Deliveries.

"Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and LPG is being supplied for domestic cooking. "Around 52,000 PNG users had surrendered their LPG connections so far, she added. "Oil marketing companies have conducted about 93 camps, in which more than 2,100 cylinders were sold. Regarding natural gas, 6.7 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for 2.68 lakh connections. More than 7.29 lakh new consumers have registered for PNG connections. More than 52,300 PNG consumers have surrendered LPG connections," Sharma said.

"Sales of C3 and C4 molecules for the petrochemical, pharma, and paint industries from May 1 till now include 4,600 tonnes of propylene and 1,700 tonnes of butyl acrylate. Enforcement action is also being taken continuously. In the past three days, about 1,500 raids or inspections have been carried out. Cumulatively, OMCs have imposed penalties on 382 distributors, and 76 distributors have also been suspended," she said. Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks on conserving fuels, Sharma said consumers should gradually reduce reliance on conventional fuels. Veg and Non-Veg Thali Costs Rose by 2% in April As Tomato, LPG Prices Spiked, Says Crisil.

"Wherever possible, people should use metro and public transport, opt for carpooling, prefer railways as a mode of transportation for goods, and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. Let us all make every possible effort to save energy in our daily use so that the economic burden on the country can be reduced," she added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).