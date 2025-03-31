Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Indian side exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr with their Bangladeshi counterparts from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri along the India-Bangladesh border on Sunday, fostering goodwill and coordination between the two forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commandant of the 18th Battalion BSF, Sunil Kumar, said that security personnel make this gesture for every festival in order to develop and strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

"We do this at every festival to develop a relationship and to strengthen it as well so that we can do our job well by coordinating. We get better results in preventing smuggling and other border crimes by having cordial relations and mutual understanding," Kumar said.

The exchange underscores the efforts to enhance cooperation and maintain peace along the border.

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations have kicked off across the country with an outpouring of joy and togetherness as families and communities come together to mark the end of Ramzan. With heartfelt embraces, the exchange of Eid greetings, and the sharing of sweets and traditional delicacies, the day unfolded with an infectious spirit of unity.

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, people were seen donning new clothes and smiling as widely as their hearts.

The streets and homes were adorned with festive decorations, and the aroma of freshly prepared biryanis, kebabs, and sweet treats like sevai, kheer, and sheer khurma wafted through the air.

People gathered in mosques and prayer grounds to offer Namaz and celebrate the festival with family and friends. In Agra, Eid prayers were offered near the Taj Mahal, where many devotees gathered to pray for peace and unity. The prayers were followed by warm greetings among the community. (ANI)

