World News | Will Focus on Strengthening Cooperation Between India and Italy: PM Modi Upon Arrival in Rome

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) landed in Rome to conclude his five-nation tour and said that the visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

In an 'X' post, PM Modi said he would meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and would also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security.

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"I have landed in Rome, Italy. I will meet President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and hold discussions with them. This visit will focus on how to strengthen cooperation between India and Italy, with particular attention to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 will also be reviewed. I will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), reinforcing India's commitment to multilateralism and global food security," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the Prime Minister was welcomed by Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani upon his arrival at the Rome airport.

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"Scripting a new chapter in the India-Italy Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rome on an official visit to Italy. He was warmly received at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani of Italy. India and Italy share a longstanding and multifaceted partnership. The visit is set to add new momentum to the India-Italy partnership," the MEA wrote on 'X'.

The visit comes amid strong momentum in India-Italy relations, with both sides actively advancing the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029, a broad framework for cooperation across multiple areas. These include trade--which reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025--investment, with cumulative FDI of USD 3.66 billion (April 2000-September 2025), as well as defence and security, clean energy, innovation, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was in Norway for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour and before his Oslo visit, he was in Sweden, Netherlands and United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

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