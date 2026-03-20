New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended wishes to Anutin Charnavirakul on his election as the Prime Minister of Thailand and expressed optimism that the two leaders would together further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between New Delhi and Bangkok.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted how the ties between India and Thailand are rooted in shared civilizational heritage and vibrant people-to-people ties.

Also Read | South Korea Fire: At Least 55 Injured and 14 Missing After Massive Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Facility in Daejeon, Videos Surface.

He underscored how the two countries remain united in the shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity.

"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul on his election as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. I look forward to working closely with him. Together, we will further deepen the multifaceted India-Thailand Strategic Partnership. Our ties are rooted in shared civilisational heritage, close cultural connect and vibrant people-to-people ties. India and Thailand remain united in our shared aspirations for peace, progress and prosperity for our peoples", PM Modi said on X.

Also Read | Afroman Viral Videos: Rapper Wins Lawsuit Against Police Over Mocking Their 2022 Raid of His Home in His Music Videos, Posts Victory Clip (Watch).

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2034910333182386414?s=20

Thailand's House of Representatives on Thursday elected Anutin Charnvirakul as the country's new Prime Minister with 293 votes, state media reported.

The 59-year old Anutin was elected the country's prime minister in a parliamentary vote following the February 8 general election.

His opponent, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People's Party, received 119 votes, while 86 members abstained, Thai news agency (TNA) MCOT said.

A total of 86 lawmakers abstained in the election.

Anutin's Bhumjaithai Party had won 191 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, trouncing the progressive People's Party (which won 120 seats) and then cobbled together a coalition of 16 parties -- including the populist Pheu Thai -- that together hold 292 seats.

As per the Bangkok Post, Anutin, who has become the first Thai premier to be voted back to office in two decades, can expect a very brief honeymoon as a host of problems beset Thailand.

Best known for championing the decriminalisation of cannabis in 2022, he headed a minority government after the court-ordered ouster of Paetongtarn Shinawatra in August 2025 after her phone call with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen was leaked.

The Bangkok Post analysis said that the first term of Anutin's began six weeks after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire to end fierce border clashes, but the fighting resumed in early December with increased intensity, stretching the entire length of the land border between the neighbours.

The conflict, the news outlet said, afforded Anutin "an opportunity to not only burnish his nationalist credentials, but also a window to seek a decisive mandate with a parliamentary majority."

His father, Chavarat Charnvirakul, founded the Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction Company, which initially worked on projects that included fencing US military sites in Thailand but eventually grew into a major construction firm.

Anutin joined politics when he entered an administration led by billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra in 2004. After Thaksin's populist Thai Rak Thai party was dissolved by a court order in 2007, Anutin was also banned for five-years from politics. He returned in 2012 as the leader of the Bhumjaithai party. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)