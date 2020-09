Beijing [China], September 11 (ANI): After a long discussion between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers on the sidelines of SCO meeting in Moscow, Beijing has issued a statement in which it said, "China is willing to support enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both sides to resolve specific issues".

"Wang outlined China's stern position on the situation in border areas, emphasising that the imperative is to immediately stop provocation such as firing and other dangerous situations that violate the commitments made by the two sides," according to a press statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Also Read | Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan Denies Amending Domestic Laws For Allowing Indian Lawyers to Represent Former Indian Navy Officer.

"It is also important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed. The frontier troops must quickly disengage so that situation may de-escalate," the statement further said

China further emphasised that it is willing to support enhanced dialogue between the frontier troops on both sides to resolve specific issues.

Also Read | 9/11 Attacks: Videos of Aircraft Crashing Into Twin Towers of World Trade Center And Pentagon.

The statement said, "The Chinese side will stay in touch with the Indian side through diplomatic and military channels and be committed to restoring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

After a two-hour-long meeting between Indian and Chinese foreign ministers in Moscow, the two sides have reached a five-point consensus regarding the current situation after a full in-depth discussion says a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The statement issued by China after talks also highlighted points made by the Indian side.

"The Indian side does not consider the development of India-China relations to be dependent on the settlement of the boundary question and India does not want to go backwards. The Indian side is prepared to work with China to ease tension on the border through dialogue and negotiation and to restore and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)