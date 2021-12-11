Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases, Pakistan reported 395 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to National Command and Operation Centre on Saturday.

On Friday, the country recorded 313 fresh coronavirus cases, as per NCOC.

A total of 50,859 samples were tested, out of which 395 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, as per the country's nerve centre for COVID response said.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections climbed to 1,288,761 after the addition of 395 new cases. The death toll rose to 28,823 after eleven more people succumbed to the viral disease.

A total of 759 critical patients of COVID-19 are under treatment in various hospitals across the country while 358 people recuperated from the infection, pushing the number of recovered patients to 1,250,427.

On December 9, the National Institute of Health (NIH) rejected reports that the first case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been confirmed in Pakistan. (ANI)

