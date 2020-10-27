Waukegan (US), Oct 27 (AP) A Black woman injured in a police shooting in suburban Chicago said on Tuesday that she begged officers to help her boyfriend, who was also shot and eventually died.

“They took me away and allowed him to die. They wanted us to bleed out on the ground,” Tafara Williams, 20, told reporters from her hospital bed.

Williams and Marcellis Stinnette, a Black man, were shot last week while in a car in Waukegan, north of Chicago. The officer who shot Stinnette was fired.

“An officer dragged me away from Marcellis. I begged them to take him first. They ignored me,” Williams said. “They laid Marcellis on the ground and covered him with a blanket while he was still breathing. I know he was still alive and they took that away from me.” (AP)

