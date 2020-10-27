Philadelphia, October 27: The week ahead of Presidential Elections 2020, protest erupted in United States' Philadelphia after police shot dead a black man on Monday. The incident took place in the afternoon on October 26. According to an AFP report, two police officer shot dead the 27-year-old man after he refused to drop a knife.

The victim has been identified as Walter Wallace Jr. The family of the victim claimed that he was suffering from mental health issues. They questioned the use of lethal force by the police. At least 30 police personnel sustained injuries in the protest. The area witnessed sporadic protests and looting at night. Mark Esper, US Defence Secretary, Opposes Donald Trump's Decision to Use Insurrection Act To Send The U.S. Military to Quash Anti-Racism Protests in The Country.

According to police, officers ordered Wallace "several times" to drop the knife, but he continued to advance towards them. Then they shot him in chest and shoulder. Wallace was reportedly pronounced dead at 4 pm. US Protest: State of Emergency Declared in Kentucky's Louisville After Two Policemen Shot During Protest, Suspect Arrested.

Wallace's cousin Carnell Hurley said that he was 20 feet from the police officers when they shot him in front of his mother and brother. Wallace was recently married and had seven children. People also pelted stones at police.

The United States witnessed a series of protests in May the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. A white officer was filmed pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes before he died on May 25. Protesters accused the police of racism and brutality.

