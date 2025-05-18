Geneva [Switzerland], May 18 (ANI/ WAM): The 78th session of the World Health Assembly (WHA78) will convene from May 19-27 in Geneva, Switzerland, under the theme "One World for Health".

The Health Assembly will bring together high-level country representatives and other stakeholders to address health challenges. This year's gathering comes at a pivotal moment for global health, as Member States confront emerging threats and major shifts in the landscape for global health and international development.

This year's theme underscores WHO's enduring commitment to solidarity and equity, highlighting that even in unprecedented times, everyone, everywhere should have an equal chance to live a healthy life.

A highly anticipated moment of the WHA78 will be the consideration of the Pandemic Agreement, a landmark proposal developed over three years of intense negotiations by the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, composed of all WHO Member States. The adoption of the agreement is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard the world from a repeat of the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposal will be the second ever presented for approval under Article 19 of the WHO Constitution, which gives Member States the authority to reach agreements on global health.

"This year's World Health Assembly will be truly historic with countries, after 3 years of negotiations, considering for adoption the first global compact to better protect people from pandemics," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "The Pandemic Agreement can make the world safer by boosting collaboration among countries fairly in the preparedness, prevention and response to pandemics."

The Health Assembly will consider approximately 75 items and sub-items and is expected to approve more than 40 resolutions/decisions, many of which are put forward by the Executive Board at its 156th session (EB156), where they have been previously discussed.

The packed agenda covers a diverse range of topics in WHO's Programme of Work, such as the health and care workforce, antimicrobial resistance, health emergencies, preparedness, polio, climate change and social connection as determinants of health, among other issues. (ANI/ WAM)

