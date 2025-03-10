San Francisco, Mar 10 (AP) Elon Musk's X social media platform suffered multiple outages early Monday.

Complaints about outages spiked Monday at 6 am and again at 10 am, with more than 40,000 users reporting no access to the platform, according to the tracking website Downdetector.com. Outage reports spiked again around noon and the latest appears to be ongoing.

The outages appeared to be heaviest on the coasts.

Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.

X did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment from The Associated Press.

In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others. (AP)

