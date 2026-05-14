World News | Yemen Expresses Solidarity with Iran; Warns Regional Instability if US-Israeli Actions Continue

Sanaa [Yemen], May 14 (ANI): Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister, in a letter to his Iranian counterpart, reaffirmed full solidarity with Iran. He warned that the continuation of the US-Israeli actions against the Persian Gulf country will set the region and the entire world on fire, Press TV reported on Wednesday.

As per the Iranian state broadcaster, in a letter to Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Abdulwahid Abu Ras condemned the US-Israeli actions against Iran and called it not only a blatant violation of Tehran's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, but also a breach of all international norms and treaties.

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"The continuation of this aggression endangers regional and global security and stability, negatively affects the global economy and energy prices, and if it persists, will drag the region and the world into a war from whose consequences everyone will burn," the Yemeni deputy minister said as per Press TV.

Abu Ras highlighted the need for all Islamic countries to resist the aggression against Iran.

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Praising the national unity and the spirit of resilience of the Iranian people, he concluded the letter by underlining Yemen's complete solidarity with Iran in the face of the US-Israeli actions.

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, Iran on Tuesday said it would welcome any initiative by India to help defuse tensions in West Asia, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi praising New Delhi's "impartial" approach ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi.

"India has always supported peace and is always in favour of peace," Gharibabadi said while briefing reporters in New Delhi.

On the ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Gharibabadi said Iran was prepared to ensure maritime access if the United States removes sanctions, lifts what Tehran describes as a naval blockade, releases Iranian funds and works towards ending the conflict.

"Iran is ready to open Hormuz if the US ends the naval blockade, lifts sanctions, releases Iranian money and terminates the war," he said.

He also confirmed that Iran and Oman are discussing a mechanism to impose maritime service fees on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with charges expected to depend on cargo volume and services provided.

"The mechanism has not yet been finalised," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)