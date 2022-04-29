Beijing [China], April 29 (ANI): A leading Chinese epidemiologist has refuted the claim that China's "zero-COVID" policy has impeded the country's economic growth.

"The ultimate goal of the dynamic "zero-COVID" approach is to safeguard the well-being of the people to the greatest extent possible, and at the same time protect social and economic development as well as people's normal life and production," Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

The "zero-COVID" approach coordinates measures against the epidemic with economic development, Liang said, noting that the virus is the true cause of the economic downturn.

He made these remarks amid growing criticism of China's harsh COVID measures from people at home and abroad.

"Precision" is what the dynamic "zero-COVID" approach emphasizes, Liang was quoted as saying by Xinhua News Agency.

Defending the COVID policy decision taken, the leading Chinese epidemiologist said that based on local conditions, governments are required to strike a balance between the fight against the epidemic and social and economic development.

China's economic slowdown and the country's high-handedness in tackling COVID-19 are pushing the investors to move out of the country and shut down their businesses.

This comes amid signs of China's economic slowdown as the People's Bank of China has decided to reduce the required reserved ratio to boost lending through commercial banks, as per reports. A few days prior, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also slashed China's growth forecast for this year.

Kristaline Geogieva, the Managing Director at IMF, said that China still has time and room to adjust its policies accordingly as it is essential for them to counter their economic slowdown for global recovery, as per reports. (ANI)

