YMA Call to Identify Migrant Workers in Mizoram

Aizawl, Apr 7 (PTI) The all-powerful Young Mizo Association has directed its local units to identify migrants working as daily labourers, and in construction sites and commercial establishments in their respective areas, a leader of the outfit said on Tuesday.

The directive, issued by the central committee of the YMA or CYMA to its sub-headquarters, groups and branches, comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Assam, he said.

The CYMA also asked its units to take steps to ensure that prices of essential commodities are not hiked, the leader, a member of the central committee, said.

The YMA has also urged the police and security personnel to step up vigil along the inter-state and international borders to prevent any "intrusion" into Mizoram.

Further, it appealed to all local and village-level task forces to ensure that no farmers face inconvenience to sow seeds in their jhum lands during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state police has launched a massive search operation to trace and identify the people who might have attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, officials said.

There is no clue that there are Muslim attendees from the state according to preliminary investigation till date, a statement issued by police said.

It said that efforts are being made along with volunteers of village-level task forces to prevent any "intrusion" from outside.

The state police have warned of filing cases against those who have attended the congregation but did not report to the authorities by 6 pm on Tuesday.

