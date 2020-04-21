YSRCP MLA Asks Opposition to Stop 'petty Politics' over Price of COVID-19 Testing Kits

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy on Tuesday urged the opposition in Andhra Pradesh to stop "politicizing" the issue of prices of testing kits brought by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government as the prices were lower than the ones at which they were purchased by the Centre."It is very unfortunate that during this hour of crisis, the opposition is behaving irresponsibly under Chandrababu Naidu. All of us know that testing kits are very essential at this time, for identification, cure and to stop the infection from spreading. The same kits which Centre brought at Rs 790, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government bargained and has brought them at Rs 730 and also put a condition that if the price comes down for any other state then the amount paid by Andhra will be the lower amount," Reddy told ANI here."Why is the opposition in Andhra Pradesh ignoring this? Also, look at the number of tests conducted in India. Almost 3,80,000 tests have been done, that means for every 10 lakh population about 270 tests have been done, which comes to 0.001 per cent. In Andhra Pradesh, a state which has about 5 crore population, we have conducted 30,000 tests at the same 0.001 per cent rate," he added.The YSRCP MLA further said that conducting more tests was the need of the hour and therefore urged all political parties to unite."Whereas in Gujarat, the number of tests conducted are very less. We need to conduct more tests, therefore, I urge all opposition leaders to leave this petty politics and to come together to fight against the disease. It doesn't matter whether it is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy," Reddy said.The YSRCP MLA further said that the BJP state leadership should also stop speaking along the lines of the TDP chief and come together with the state government."I appeal to the state BJP Chief Kanna Lakshmi Narayana also to stop making allegations, along the lines of TDP and unite with us in the fight," Reddy said. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening, Andhra Pradesh has 757 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 96 patients who have been cured and discharged. 22 deaths have been reported, so far, due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

