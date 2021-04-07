Citroen India officially launched its C5 Aircross SUV today in the country with an introductory price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings of the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV have already begun and buyers can book their SUV online or via Citroen's La Maison dealership across the country. The new SUV comes in two variants - Feel (Mono-Tone), Feel (Bi-Tone) and Shine (Mono-Tone/Bi-Tone). The former is priced at Rs 29.90 lakh for the mono-tone, Rs 30.40 lakh for Bi-Tone whereas the high-end variant costs Rs 31.90 lakh. The SUV is assembled in India at the company's Thiruvallur plant near Chennai. 2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The entry-level C5 Aircross SUV comes with 18-inch alloys, auto wipers, headlamps, LED headlamps, a hands-free tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. The new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is launched in 4 colours – Pearl White, Tijuca Blue, Cumulus Grey & Perla Nera Black.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

These are available in both full-body colour and bi-tone options with a wide range of accessories on offer. Under the bonnet, the new SUV comes with a powerful yet refined 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 177bhp of power and a torque of 400Nm. The engine is mated with an 8-speed Efficient Automatic Transmission that helps Citroen C5 Aircross SUV to offer a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

On the inside, Citroen's C5 Aircross SUV gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, electrically adjustable driver's seat and more.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

For safety, it comes with 6 airbags, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, Electronic Stability Control, a blind-spot monitor, rear and front parking sensors. Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will rival Volkswagen Tiguan, the new Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).