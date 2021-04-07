Citroen, the French automaker is all set to launch its Citroen C5 Aircross SUV today in the Indian market. The launch of the SUV will mark the entry of the Citroen brand in the country. Pre-bookings of Citroen C5 Aircross have already begun and buyers can book their SUV online or via Citroen's La Maison dealership. The virtual launch event of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV will commence at 3 pm IST via Citroen India official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. The New Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: Bookings Open for the Comfort Class SUV.

The upcoming SUV will come in two variants - Feel and Shine. The Shine model will be the company's high-end offering that will sport a panoramic sunroof, LED headlamps and a hands-free tailgate.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

Get ready to witness the launch of the #ComfortClassSUV - LIVE Tune in tomorrow, April 7th at 3 PM [IST]. ➡️ https://t.co/b8z9hgj1fm #C5AircrossSUV #CitroenInIndia pic.twitter.com/AyRGVnfOx9 — Citroën India (@CitroenIndia) April 6, 2021

It will also feature a twin-slat split front grille and 18-inch alloy wheels. Mechanically, the upcoming SUV will come with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that will produce a power of 177bhp and a torque of 400Nm. The engine will be coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushion suspension system.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

On the inside, it will come loaded with features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, smartphone connectivity, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, hands-free parking, automatic headlamps, wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, and keyless entry.

2021 Citroen C5 Aircross SUV (Photo Credits: Citroen)

For safety, it will get 6 airbags, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, Electronic Stability Control, a blind-spot monitor, rear and front parking sensors. Coming to the pricing, Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 30 lakh. The upcoming SUV will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, the new Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

