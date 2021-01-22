Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday officially announced the launch of the 2021 GLC SUV, which now comes with brand's connected car technology. The newly launched Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in two variants - 200 and 220d 4M. While the former is priced in India at Rs 57.40 lakh, the latter costs Rs 63.15 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom India). Mercedes-Benz’s 56-Inch ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ Display Unveiled, To Debut in EQS Electric Sedan by Late 2021.

It is important to note that the GLC remained Mercedes-Benz's highest selling SUV in 2020. The German carmaker sold over 8,400 units of the mid-size luxury SUV since its inception. The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes in two new colour options - Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver. Apart from newly added shades, the SUV is offered in Polar White, Cavansite Blue, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black and Hyacinth Red.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

The main highlights of the 2021 GLC are 'Mercedes me connect' tech with Alexa Home, Google Home and Parking locations on the navigation system and app, front seats with massage function, new fully digital instrument cluster with MBUX, remote engine start, parking package with 360° camera for additional safety, and more.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC (Photo Credits: Mercedes-Benz India)

Talking about the mechanicals, the GLC 200 comes powered by a 2.0-litre M 264 petrol engine whereas the GLC 220d 4Matic employs a 2.0-litre OM 654 diesel motor. While the former develops 197hp and 320Nm of power figures, the latter generates 194hp and 400Nm of torque. Both the engines are paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission.

The petrol model is claimed to reach 100 kmph from standstill in just 7.8 seconds and can touch the top speed of 217 kmpl. The GLC 220d 4Matic, on the other hand, can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 7.9 seconds prior clocking a top speed of 215kmph.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).