New Delhi, October 13: The Mercedes-Benz G450d, a new luxury SUV, has been launched in India at a starting price of INR 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). The new G450d expands the range of luxury models offered in the Mercedes G-Class in India, offering premium design, features, and comfort. Mercedes-Benz has launched only 50 units of its G450d SUV in India. The G-Class now includes vehicles with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

“The new Mercedes-Benz G450d combines power and efficiency, reiterating the customer demand for a diesel option in the lineup,” said Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India. Several aspects have been added to the new luxury SUV for Indian customers, including interior, exterior, and safety enhancements. Auto Sales Surge in Festive Season: Passenger Vehicles, 2-Wheelers See 15–35% Growth During Navratri, Festive Cheer To Continue Through Dhanteras and Diwali

Mercedes-Benz G450d Interior and Exterior Features

The Mercedes-Benz G450d comes with a new grille with horizontally aligned slats and the Mercedes logo in the centre, redesigned bumpers, and a roof-edge spoiler. The luxury SUV also features new A-pillar cladding and 20-inch high-gloss black AMG alloy wheels. The car continues to offer off-road features such as ladder-frame construction, three mechanical differential locks, adaptive damping, and double-wishbone front suspension. It has a 241mm ground clearance, 70cm wading capability, and up to 100% gradability on suitable surfaces.

Inside, the car features a 12.3-inch dual-display setup, Nappa leather with premium trim inserts in the cabin, the MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with AR (augmented reality) navigation, and a Burmester sound system supporting Dolby Atmos and ambient lighting. Bentley Opens 1st Showroom in Mumbai, Showcases Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga EWB Models; Check Details and Expansion Plans in Other Cities.

Mercedes-Benz G450d Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz G450d is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This powertrain enables the luxury SUV to produce up to 362 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, allowing the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds.

