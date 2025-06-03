New Delhi, June 3: 2025 Kawasaki Z900 is launched in India at INR 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with several new upgrades in the design and technology. The bike appears to have the same design as the 2024 Kawasaki Z900 model launched in February 2024. However, it comes with new display, connected tech and safety features that enhance the riding experience.

The company said that 2025 Kawasaki Z900, a fully loaded supernaked motorcycle, offers both performance and comfort to the riders. It includes an new informative display with voice command and electronic cruise control that can be activated with a push of a button to offer a better riding experience. 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About the New Kawasaki Sports Bike Launched in India.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 Specifications and Features

2025 Kawasaki Z900 continues the same 948cc four-cylinder liquid-cooled in-line engine, capable of generating a maximum 125 hp power at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle's engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox. It comes with compact LED headlights and a sharp-looking front end. It has LED taillights with light-guiding technology.

2025 Kawasaki Z900 has 300mm front brakes with new radical-mount four-piston that offer linear brake touch and better control. It has a 250mm single-piston disc at the rear. The bike comes with a 5-inch TFT colour display with Bluetooth connectivity and a lean-angle indicator. It lets the riders access features like turn-by-turn navigation compatible with Kawasaki's Rideology App. The bike comes with a dual-direction Kawasaki quick shifter (KQS) for quick, clutch-less acceleration and deceleration control. Ola Electric Delays Deliveries of Ola S1 Z and Ola Gig Electric Scooters To Prioritise Roadster Electric Bike Platform.

Design-wise, the 2025 Kawasaki Z900 comes with brushed aluminium side shrouds, plated parts around the key cylinder, and metal ornament under the seat with the Kawasaki logo. It boasts a new Sugomi (aggressive) design, said the company. The latest model boasts its metallic look. The bike comes with IMU-equipped electronic riding support technology that offers the better riding control.

