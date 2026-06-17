Ampere Reo VYB Price in India, Features and Specifications

Ampere has officially launched the Reo VYB in India today, introducing a new low-speed electric scooter tailored for urban commuting. Positioned as an entry-level offering within the brand's family scooter portfolio, this model is designed to provide a simple, cost-effective solution for first-time electric vehicle buyers, young city riders, and individuals requiring a reliable machine for frequent short-distance journeys.

The scooter features a refreshed aesthetic available in four distinct colour options, blending functional design with modern urban styling. Beyond its visual update, the Reo VYB incorporates several upgrade features designed to enhance daily usability and convenience, ensuring it meets the practical requirements of everyday errands while maintaining a focus on safety and long-term durability for city-based riders. Hero Splendor+ Flex, Hero HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel Motorcycles Available at INR 4,000 Discount; Check New Prices, Specifications and Features.

Ampere Reo VYB Specifications and Features

The Ampere Reo VYB is powered by a Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery, which offers a claimed range of up to 80km on a full charge and a battery life rated for up to 100,000km of use. It has a restricted top speed of 25kmph. The scooter is equipped with a 24-litre under-seat storage compartment, a colour LCD digital instrument cluster, a key fob with keyless start, an LED headlamp, and an LED tail lamp.

For braking, it features a front disc brake, and an essential rider footrest has been included as an accessory. The vehicle is backed by a 3-year or 30,000km warranty, supported by a network of over 400 service touchpoints across India. Mini Countryman C Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Ampere Reo VYB Price in India

The Ampere Reo VYB has been released with an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 69,499. The company has highlighted its commitment to customer support through a 12x7 service line to assist owners across the country.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).