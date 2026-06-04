2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India, Specifications and Features
Toyota has launched the 2026 Innova Crysta in India, starting at INR 19,72,000. The facelifted MPV features a revised exterior, a refreshed cabin with copper accents, and new features like wireless charging and TPMS. It continues to be powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine, maintaining its legacy as a reliable choice for long-distance travel.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta in India. 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India starts at INR 19,72,000 (ex-showroom). This latest update brings subtle design revisions, new convenience features, and a refreshed cabin theme to the popular ladder-frame MPV, while retaining its proven mechanical package.
The 2026 model showcases a redesigned radiator grille and updated front and rear bumper garnish, giving the vehicle a more assertive road presence. Inside, the cabin is enhanced with new dual-tone leather upholstery and sophisticated Grace Copper trim accents across the dashboard, door trims, and centre console, offering a richer, more contemporary interior ambience. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.
2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Features and Specifications
The updated feature list now includes a wireless charging pad on VX and ZX trims, along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) available on the ZX variant. These additions complement the existing equipment, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Powering the MPV is the reliable 2.4-litre diesel engine, which delivers 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels, and is capable of achieving fuel efficiency of up to 15 kmpl. Safety remains a priority, with standard features including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and brake assist. India’s Flex-Fuel Push: Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki Set to Launch First Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle and Car This Week.
The refreshed MPV is available in multiple configurations. While the Innova HyCross now serves as the brand flagship, the diesel-powered Crysta retains strong demand for its durability and long-distance comfort. Industry reports speculate that this could be the final significant refresh for the model before a potential discontinuation by 2027 as Toyota pivots towards electrified offerings.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).