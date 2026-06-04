2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India, Specifications and Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially launched the 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta in India. 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India starts at INR 19,72,000 (ex-showroom). This latest update brings subtle design revisions, new convenience features, and a refreshed cabin theme to the popular ladder-frame MPV, while retaining its proven mechanical package.

The 2026 model showcases a redesigned radiator grille and updated front and rear bumper garnish, giving the vehicle a more assertive road presence. Inside, the cabin is enhanced with new dual-tone leather upholstery and sophisticated Grace Copper trim accents across the dashboard, door trims, and centre console, offering a richer, more contemporary interior ambience. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Features and Specifications

The updated feature list now includes a wireless charging pad on VX and ZX trims, along with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) available on the ZX variant. These additions complement the existing equipment, such as a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents. Powering the MPV is the reliable 2.4-litre diesel engine, which delivers 148 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. This engine is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels, and is capable of achieving fuel efficiency of up to 15 kmpl. Safety remains a priority, with standard features including seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill Start Assist Control, ABS with EBD, and brake assist. India’s Flex-Fuel Push: Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki Set to Launch First Ethanol-Powered Motorcycle and Car This Week.

The refreshed MPV is available in multiple configurations. While the Innova HyCross now serves as the brand flagship, the diesel-powered Crysta retains strong demand for its durability and long-distance comfort. Industry reports speculate that this could be the final significant refresh for the model before a potential discontinuation by 2027 as Toyota pivots towards electrified offerings.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).