Honda City Facelift, All-New Honda ZR-V India Launch on May 22; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications Details

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Honda Cars India has confirmed it will announce the prices for two significant models, the City facelift and the all-new ZR-V, on 22 May. The dual launch marks the introduction of the first fresh nameplate from the Japanese manufacturer since the Elevate debuted in September 2023. While the City aims to consolidate Honda's position in the mid-size sedan segment, the ZR-V is expected to arrive as the brand’s new flagship offering in the Indian market.

These launches come as Honda prepares for a broader transition towards electrification, with public road tests already underway for the Alpha electric SUV, slated for a 2027 release. In the immediate term, the company is focusing on refreshing its core internal combustion and hybrid portfolio to compete with a growing number of rivals in both the sedan and premium SUV categories. BMW M440i Convertible India Launch: Expected Price, Specs and May 2026 Release Date.

Honda City Facelift and ZR-V Specifications and Features

The updated Honda City is expected to feature several exterior refinements, including redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new grille, and tweaked LED headlamp and tail-light clusters. Inside, the sedan is tipped to receive high-demand features such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, dual-zone climate control, and a powered driver's seat. An updated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite is also anticipated to be part of the package.

The ZR-V, which will sit at the top of Honda’s Indian lineup, is expected to offer a premium equipment list to justify its flagship status. Although full specifications are yet to be revealed, the SUV is likely to include a freestanding touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital colour instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake (EPB), and wireless charging. The model will also feature all-LED lighting and a modern three-spoke steering wheel design.

Honda City and ZR-V Price in India

While official pricing will be revealed on 22 May, the Honda City facelift is expected to maintain its competitive edge in the sedan market, with prices likely starting from approximately INR 12 lakh to INR 16 lakh depending on the variant. Industry observers suggest that Honda may look to make the hybrid powertrain more accessible across more trim levels to broaden its appeal. Upcoming Car Launches in May 2026: From Toyota eBella and Honda City Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and MG Majestor; List of Cars Coming Next Month.

The ZR-V will enter a higher price bracket, potentially ranging between INR 30 lakh and INR 40 lakh, positioning it as a style-focused rival to the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line. The official launch will clarify how Honda intends to position these models against established European and American competitors in the premium segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).