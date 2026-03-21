Mumbai, March 21: Hyundai India has officially launched the updated 2026 Hyundai Exter, introducing a series of aesthetic and functional upgrades to its popular micro-SUV. The latest iteration of the vehicle features a refreshed exterior design, including revised front and rear bumpers, a redesigned grille, and new diamond-cut 15-inch alloy wheels. The company has also introduced two fresh colour options, Golden Bronze and Titanium Black Matte, to broaden the appeal of the model in a highly competitive segment.

The interior of the updated Hyundai Exter has received a premium makeover with a new dual-tone Navy and Grey theme and a 3D carbon-pattern dashboard finish. Beyond the visual changes, the cabin now incorporates a new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals, alongside practical additions such as a folding driver armrest and revised upholstery. While the vehicle sees significant updates to its feature list and design language, it continues to offer a comprehensive technology suite including a factory-fitted dashcam and a sunroof. Lexus ES 500e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Exter Specifications and Features

The 2026 Hyundai Exter continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine, available with both a five-speed manual and an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). For customers seeking alternative fuel options, the lineup includes a CNG variant featuring a dual-cylinder setup, which now utilizes an underbody spare wheel to maximize boot space. On the technology front, the vehicle is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and Type-C rear USB ports. Safety remains a priority with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. Audi SQ8 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Hyundai Exter Price in India

The updated Hyundai Exter has been launched in India with an aggressive starting price of INR 5,80,000, ex-showroom. Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the facelifted model at a token amount of INR 11,000 across all dealerships and its online sales platform. The pricing for the high-end variants and the specialized CNG models will vary based on the specific trim level and transmission choice selected by the buyer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).