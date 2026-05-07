‘SVC63’: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film With Nayanthara Titled ‘The Messengers’? Here’s What We Know

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Salman Khan is set to return to his traditional Eid release window in 2027 with a new high-profile collaboration. Recent industry reports suggest that his upcoming project with South Indian director Vamshi Paidipally, which stars Nayanthara as the female lead, has been titled The Messengers. Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Salman Khan After 11 Years for Raj & DK’s Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know.

While an official announcement from the production house is still awaited, the film has already become one of the most discussed projects in Indian cinema. The production has reportedly crossed its initial stages, with the first filming schedule recently concluded in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, Nayanthara’s Next Titled ‘The Messengers’?

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the movie is titled The Messengers and is being developed as spy thriller. Speculation regarding the title The Messengers has intensified as the film moves into its next phase of production. Following the completion of the Mumbai leg, the cast and crew are expected to relocate to Manali to begin a demanding outdoor schedule.

The film marks a significant collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally, the National Award-winning director known for hits like Maharshi and Varisu. It also pairs Khan with Nayanthara, often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, following her successful Bollywood debut in 2023.

Ensemble Cast and Antagonist Rumours

Beyond the lead pair, the film features veteran actor Rajpal Yadav in a pivotal role. Unlike his typical comedic turns, sources suggest Yadav will portray a "multi-shaded" character, offering him a more dramatic range than audiences are accustomed to seeing.

The search for the film's primary antagonist remains a point of interest. While no contract has been finalised, reports indicate the makers are in talks with either Akshaye Khanna or Fahadh Faasil to play the villain. The addition of either actor would significantly heighten the film's dramatic stakes, given their reputations for intense performances.

An Eid 2027 Face-Off

The decision to target an Eid 2027 release reaffirms Salman Khan’s long-standing connection with the festive period. However, The Messengers is unlikely to have a solo run at the box office. ‘SVC63’: Akshaye Khanna or Fahadh Faasil – Who Will Play Lead Antagonist in Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally’s Upcoming Film?.

The film is currently slated to clash with Spirit, the upcoming action-drama starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although there was initial speculation regarding a delay for Spirit, the makers recently confirmed they are staying on track for the March/April 2027 window. This sets the stage for one of the largest box office confrontations in recent years, featuring two of India's biggest superstars.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).