Mumbai, March 21: Skoda Auto India has officially launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift, introducing a mid-lifecycle update for its popular mid-size SUV. The new model has been launched with a refreshed exterior design that features a wider signature grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and revamped LED headlamps with an integrated lightbar on higher trims. These aesthetic upgrades are complemented by new diamond-cut alloy wheel designs and connected-style LED taillamps, giving the vehicle a sharper and more modern road presence.

The interior of the updated Kushaq has received a major upgrade in terms of features and passenger comfort. Skoda has introduced a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated 10.1-inch infotainment system that now includes an AI-integrated voice assistant. Notable new additions to the cabin include a panoramic sunroof and segment-first rear massage seats, which aim to provide a more luxurious experience for rear-seat passengers. The SUV also retains premium equipment such as ventilated front seats, a high-fidelity sound system with a subwoofer, and an improved seat cushioning setup. 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Kushaq Specifications and Features

The Skoda Kushaq facelift continues to offer two turbocharged petrol engine options, including the 1.0-litre TSI and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI motor. A significant mechanical change is the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic transmission for the 1.0-litre variant, replacing the older 6-speed unit, while the 1.5-litre variant remains paired exclusively with the 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. On the feature front, the SUV comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear massage seats. Safety is prioritised with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Lexus ES 500e Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Skoda Kushaq Price in India

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq has been launched in India with a starting price of INR 10,69,000 for the base Classic+ variant, extending up to INR 18,99,000 for the top-end Monte Carlo edition, ex-showroom. The pricing reflects a marginal increase of only INR 3,000 over the outgoing model's starting price, making the entry-level trim highly competitive. Between these points, the Signature, Sportline, and Prestige variants offer a wide range of choices across the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI powertrains.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).