New Delhi, September 19: The Ampere Magnus Grand electric scooter has been launched in India with advanced LFP battery technology. The Magnus Grand e-scooter features a standard scooter design and offers a range ideal for urban cruising. The Ampere Magnus Grand EV is available in two colour variants—Mecha Green and Ocean Blue. The design also includes enhancements such as updated grab rails, gold-finished badging, and spacious seats.

The Ampere Magnus Grand is introduced as a family electric scooter by Greaves Electric Mobility (GEMPL) under the "Ampere" brand. The scooter comes with a longer battery warranty compared to others in the segment. According to Vikas Singh, MD of Greaves Electric Mobility, "With the Magnus Grand, we are empowering riders to raise their expectations, offering enhanced comfort, better safety, and convenience that transforms everyday journeys into truly confident and enjoyable experiences, backed by the reliability of our after-sales promise, Ampere Care." Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Revealed Globally With New Colour, Special Emblem and Premium Accessories; Check More Details Here.

Ampere Magnus Grand Price, Specifications and Features

The Ampere Magnus Grand price in India is INR 89,999 (ex-showroom), and it comes with a 2.3 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery. With this battery, the electric scooter can achieve a single-charge range of 80–95 km in Eco mode. The e-scooter has a maximum speed of 65 kmph and a normal charging time of five to six hours. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched in India With INR 99,000 Price Hike, Lower Performance Than 2025 Model; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

The newly launched Ampere Magnus Grand features an advanced 3.5-inch LCD digital cluster, 165 mm ground clearance, 12-inch wheels, a 7.5A charger, and a 1,390 mm wheelbase. The company announced that Grand Magnus electric scooter buyers would get 75,000 km or five years of battery warranty. It also stated that the EV comes with a 20% stronger chassis and 30% extra battery cycle life.

