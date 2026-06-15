Hero Splendor+ Flex, Hero HF Deluxe Flex-Fuel Motorcycles Available at INR 4,000 Discount; Check New Prices, Specifications and Features

Hero MotoCorp has introduced a promotional discount of INR 4,000 on its recently launched E85-compliant Splendor+ and HF Deluxe flex-fuel motorcycles. This initiative aims to encourage the adoption of alternative fuel technology by making these eco-friendly variants more accessible to consumers in select Indian markets.

These flex-fuel models retain the familiar, reliable design of their traditional counterparts while incorporating significant engineering upgrades to accommodate ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85. The manufacturer has implemented refined mechanical adjustments to ensure performance consistency, marking a pivotal step in Hero’s strategy to support sustainable mobility solutions for everyday riders. Hero MotoCorp to Launch First E85 Flex-Fuel Motorcycle in India on June 3: All You Need To Know.

Hero Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex Specifications and Features

Both motorcycles are powered by Hero's long-serving 97.2cc single-cylinder engine, which has been specially adapted for higher ethanol concentration. In this E85-compliant configuration, the engine produces a peak output of 8.6hp at 8,000rpm and a maximum torque of 8.3Nm at 6,000rpm. To facilitate operation on ethanol-blended fuels, the manufacturer has equipped both models with revised ECU calibration and upgraded fuel system components, specifically incorporating a new fuel pump and a secondary fuel filter to maintain engine longevity and efficiency. Wagon R Flex Fuel Price in India, Specifications and Features; Maruti Suzuki Officially Launches Its E85 Car.

Hero Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex Price in India

Following the discount of INR 4,000, the effective ex-showroom price for the Splendor+ Flex has been reduced to INR 78,710, while the HF Deluxe Flex is now priced at INR 68,792. At these rates, the Splendor+ Flex costs INR 1,153 more than its E20-compliant equivalent, whereas the HF Deluxe Flex is actually priced INR 1,650 less than the comparable E20-compliant HF Deluxe I3S Cast variant. This promotional offer is valid until July 2026, with initial availability focused on Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra before a planned nationwide rollout.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 02:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).