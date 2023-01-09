New Delhi, January 9 : Auto Expo 2023 is all set to begin, and besides stunning cars will also be graced by the presence of a multitude of two-wheelers. As the final countdown of the mega automotive show begins, we take a look at some of the interesting two-wheelers that will be showcased and launched.

Here is a list of some of the intriguing bikes and scooters that will be grabbing the attention of the two-wheeler lovers of India at the Auto Expo this year. Read on to know more. Honda CL300 Scrambler Debuts in China; Find Out Specs, Features and Availability in India Details Here.

Benelli Leoncino 800

The recently updated Benelli Leoncino 800 will be showcased at the motor show. It comes with an updated chassis, suspension and gets powered by a 754cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine offering 76.2hp and 67Nm.

Tork Next-gen E-bike

Tork Motors will showcase its next-gen motorcycle, but details about it are scarce at the moment. The e-bike might be an all-new model built on a new platform and is expected to get contemporary features.

Tork Kratos R

The updated Tork Kratos R e-bike will be showcased with cosmetic updates and expected new added features as well.

Ultraviolette F77

The newly launched Ultraviolette F77 will be displayed at the auto show. It comes in two variants, has a range of up to 307km and is priced starting at Rs 3.80 lakh.

Matter Energy’s New E-bike

Matter Energy recently took the wraps off its much anticipated e-bike, but its name and price range are not yet revealed, which are expected to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. The e-bike gets endowed with a a 5.0 kWh liquid-cooled battery, 4-speed gearbox, ABS and futuristic features. MG Motor Unveils New SUV ‘Next-Gen Hector’ With Autonomous Level 2 Tech in India, Check Details.

LML Moonshot E-bike

LML will showcase the Moonshot e-bike at the motor show Expo, which is a pedal-assisted e-bike with beak-like frontend and two power modes with a top speed of 70kph.

LML Star Maxi-scooter

The LML Star electric maxi-scooter gets a mid-mounted motor with a belt drive system. It gets a telescopic fork and monoshock suspension setup.

Greaves Ampere E-scooter

Greaves Electric Mobility will showcase a new line of Ampere EVs alongside an Ampere e-scooter. This new low-speed two-wheeler are meant to take on the narrow, congested alleys of India.

