New Delhi, March 3: Maruti Suzuki has announced a strategic expansion of its production capacity at the Gujarat facility, which is expected to be completed by July. The plant is currently operating at 100 per cent of its total bandwidth, necessitating the addition of a fourth production line to meet rising demand.

This expansion coincides with the upcoming operationalisation of the company’s Kharkhoda facility in Haryana, which is scheduled to go online in May. Together, these developments are projected to increase the automaker’s total annual capacity by 500,000 units by the conclusion of the current financial year. Upcoming Car Launches in March 2026: From Renault Duster and Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Toyota Ebella, Here’s List of New Cars Arriving This Month.

Maruti Suzuki Focus on Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

A primary beneficiary of the increased capacity in Gujarat will be the e Vitara, the automaker’s high-profile electric vehicle. The Gujarat plant serves as the global manufacturing hub for this model, which is currently limited to a production volume of approximately 2,000 to 2,500 units per month.

The production schedule for the e Vitara includes units destined for the Indian market, international exports, and supply for Toyota. Under the global partnership between the two manufacturers, Toyota will retail the vehicle as the Urban Cruiser Ebella, though pricing for the Toyota-badged version has not yet been disclosed.

Maruti Suzuki Infrastructure Investment and Long-term Growth

To further solidify its manufacturing footprint, Maruti Suzuki has secured land from the state government for a second plant in Gujarat. This new facility represents a significant capital expenditure, with an estimated investment of INR 49.6 billion to be deployed over the coming years.

The second Gujarat plant is slated to become operational by the 2029 financial year. This long-term project is part of the company's broader strategy to scale its electric vehicle portfolio and maintain its leadership position in the competitive automotive sector.

Maruti Suzuki Current Market Positioning

The e Vitara was recently introduced to the Indian market with a starting price of INR 1.599 million. By addressing current production bottlenecks, the automaker aims to reduce waiting periods and streamline the delivery process for both domestic and global customers. Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price in India, Specifications and Features.

With the Kharkhoda plant and the Gujarat expansion working in tandem, the company is positioning itself to handle a significantly higher volume of internal combustion and electric powertrains. This infrastructure growth reflects the manufacturer's commitment to evolving market demands and its transition toward sustainable mobility solutions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

