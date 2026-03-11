Mumbai, March 11: The Maharashtra government has revoked the provisional licences of ride-hailing companies Ola, Uber and Rapido for operating bike taxi services in the state. The decision was announced in the Legislative Council on March 9, 2026, by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, effectively declaring the current bike taxi operations of these platforms illegal.

The move comes after the companies allegedly failed to comply with the state’s Maharashtra E-Bike Taxi Rules introduced in 2024 and formalised in 2025. Under the policy, aggregators were given temporary permits and were required to transition to a 100 percent electric bike fleet while submitting necessary documentation within 30 days for permanent licences. Sahkar Taxi Initiative To Offer Bike, Cab, Auto Services in India To Compete With Ola and Uber; Drivers Can Earn Directly Without Sharing Profits With Big Companies.

According to the state government, the companies did not provide the required paperwork within the deadline. Officials also found that many bike taxi operators were still using petrol-powered two-wheelers and private “white-plate” bikes instead of commercial electric vehicles, which violates the state’s transport regulations.

The government also raised concerns over passenger safety and the employment of riders from outside Maharashtra. Authorities said the policy aimed to create job opportunities for local youth but several aggregators failed to prioritise local hiring. Ola, Uber, Rapido Receive Provisional Licences To Operate Bike Taxi Services in Mumbai; Check Fares and Other Details.

Following the licence cancellation, the Transport Department has directed Regional Transport Offices across Maharashtra to take strict action against any bike taxi operating without a valid permit. Officials may impose fines, seize vehicles and file cases against both vehicle owners and aggregator companies.

Since April 2024, authorities have already penalised more than 130 non-compliant bike taxis, collecting over INR 33 lakh in fines.

Bike taxi services have faced several legal challenges in Maharashtra. The sector was initially banned in January 2023 before the state introduced an electric-only framework in August 2024 to regulate the industry and promote green mobility. Temporary licences issued in September 2025 had allowed companies to operate briefly, but the latest decision has once again halted bike taxi services across the state.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).