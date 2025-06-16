New Delhi, June 16: Renault is likely to introduce updated versions of its Renault Kiger and Renault Triber models by the end of this year. Over the last few months, the upcoming 2025 Renault Kiger and 2025 Renault Triber have been seen on test runs several times, which suggests that the launch might be getting closer. Recently, the Renault Kiger facelift and Renault Triber facelift were reportedly spotted once again undergoing testing.

The upcoming Renault Triber facelift is likely to feature several updates to its exterior design. The 2025 Renault Kiger may receive a few changes to its styling and is expected to show minor tweaks. Mechanically, no major changes are expected on both the upcoming models from Renault. Citroen C3 Limited Sports Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift, 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The front of the vehicle may receive a redesign. It may come with a new split lighting setup with LED DRLs positioned above and the headlamp unit lower in the bumper. The bumper is also expected to be reshaped, and the grille will likely come with a slimmer vent with LED fog lamps. The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is expected to feature minor updates, which may focus on changes to the headlamp design. At the rear, the taillights will likely come with new square LED lights to replace the previous C-shaped LED units. Tesla Robotaxi Launch Soon in Austin: Elon Musk’s Self-Driving Ride Service Appears on Texas Department of Transportation’s Automated Vehicle Deployment Website.

The Renault Triber facelift may also feature a raised roofline to offer improved headroom for its passengers. The interiors of the updated Kiger and Triber are likely to feature a redesigned dashboard and new touchscreen displays. The 2025 Renault Kiger may continue with two petrol engine options. It is said to offer a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine with either a 5-speed AMT or 6-speed AMT and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The 2025 Triber may come with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit.

