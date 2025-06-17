New Delhi, June 17: Mahindra XUV700 facelift is reportedly under development to mark a major update to the SUV since its debut. Recently, a camouflaged test mule of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 facelift model was reportedly seen undergoing road tests.

The current Mahindra XUV700 has gained strong customer response since its launch. As per a report of Financial Express, the facelifted version of the XUV700 has been spotted testing in India. Reports suggest that the new version of the Mahindra XUV700 is undergoing its first round of testing. The company may not release the facelifted version of the XUV700 in 2025. Instead, it is anticipated that the launch will take place in 2026. When it is finally introduced, the company may choose to rename the model to Mahindra XUV7XO. Indian Auto Sector Least Impacted by China’s Curb of Rare Earth Magnets As Over 95% of Vehicles in Country Use ICE Engine, EVs and Hybrid Most Affected: Report.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Specifications and Features (Expected)

The facelift of the XUV700 may introduce new technology and features to enhance the existing model. The updated version will likely feature with a new front design. It is said to include a refreshed grille, new headlamps, an updated bumper, and new C-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs). However, its side profile may appear quite similar to the current model. Mahindra may introduce additional conveniences in the facelifted XUV700. 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift and 2025 Renault Triber Facelift Launch Likely Soon in India, Spotted Testing; Know What To Expect.

Among the new features expected to be included are front and rear ventilated seats, a triple-screen setup on the dashboard, and an upgraded Harman audio setup with Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, the vehicle is likely to come with a digital key that may use NFC technology. Mahindra XUV700 facelift may not come with any mechanical changes. The updated model is expected to retain the current engine lineup, which includes a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. It comes with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

