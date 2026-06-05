Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Sales Hit Record Low in May, Reveals May 2026 Vahan Sales Data

Bajaj Auto's ambitious foray into the CNG motorcycle segment with the Freedom 125 CNG has hit a significant roadblock, registering a new monthly low in sales for May 2026. According to Vahan data, a mere 1,210 units of the Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle were delivered last month, signaling a sharp decline in demand for the eco-friendly commuter.

Since its launch on July 5, 2024, the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG has accumulated total retail sales of 87,998 units as of June 4, 2026. The model, touted as the world's first ground-up developed CNG motorcycle, saw its sales peak in November 2025, when 12,167 units were sold, driven by festive demand shortly after its introduction. India-Made Kawasaki W175 LTD Launched in USA; Check Differences in Specifications and Features.

The Shrinking Fuel Price Advantage

The primary culprit behind the sharp drop in sales appears to be the escalating cost of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) across the country. Reports indicate that CNG prices have surged by 15 percent over the last 23 months, significantly eroding the cost-saving advantage that was central to the Freedom 125 CNG's value proposition.

At the time of its unveiling on July 5, 2024, the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG was positioned as an economical alternative, with CNG priced at approximately Rs 75 per kilogram, compared to petrol at around Rs 107 per litre. This offered a substantial price gap of Rs 32. However, by May 2026, the scenario had dramatically shifted. CNG prices in cities like Mumbai had climbed to Rs 86 per kilogram, while petrol reached Rs 111.21 per litre, shrinking the crucial price difference to just Rs 25.

Bajaj Auto's Joint Managing Director, Rakesh Sharma, acknowledged these market dynamics in early May, noting that the arbitrage between CNG and petrol had changed, making customers more hesitant to adopt new fuel technology. This sentiment is further exacerbated by the broader trend of rising fuel prices, with petrol experiencing four hikes and CNG two hikes in May 2026 alone. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG: Key Specifications at a Glance

The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG is powered by a 124.58cc single-cylinder, air-cooled 'sloper' engine, specifically engineered for dual-fuel operation.

Feature Specification Engine 124.58cc, Single-cylinder, Air-cooled 'Sloper' Max Power 9.5 hp @ 8,000 rpm Max Torque 9.7 Nm @ 5,000 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual gearbox CNG Tank Capacity 2 kg Petrol Tank Capacity 2 litres (auxiliary) Claimed Mileage (CNG) 102 km/kg Claimed Mileage (Petrol) 65 kmpl Combined Range ~330 km (200+ km on CNG, 130 km on petrol) Kerb Weight 149 kg Starting Price (Ex-showroom Delhi) Rs 95,000 (at launch) / Rs 91,566 (current starting, ex-showroom Delhi) Key Features Instant switch between CNG & Petrol, LED headlamp (top variants), Reverse LCD display with Bluetooth (top variants), Mono-linked suspension, Trellis frame

The motorcycle was initially launched in Maharashtra and Gujarat, states with a robust CNG infrastructure, before a phased nationwide rollout to 77 towns by August 15, 2024. It comes in seven colour options, including Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, and Ebony Black-Grey.

Outlook

The declining sales figures for the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG underscore a significant challenge for green mobility solutions reliant on alternative fuels. While Bajaj Auto maintains strong product-level acceptance and is committed to the Freedom 125, its future momentum will heavily depend on how the price differential between CNG and conventional petrol evolves in the coming months. The burgeoning electric two-wheeler market, which saw a 63 percent year-on-year growth in May 2026, also presents a growing competitive threat.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).