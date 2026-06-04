India-Made Kawasaki W175 LTD Launched in USA; Check Differences in Specifications and Features

Kawasaki has officially expanded the global presence of its India-manufactured motorcycle line with the launch of the W175 LTD in the United States. This move marks a significant milestone for India Kawasaki Motors, as the retro-styled bike, previously sold in markets like Mexico, now enters one of the world's most demanding automotive environments.

The motorcycle is produced entirely in India, underscoring the country's increasing importance as a key manufacturing and export hub for Kawasaki’s global operations. While the W175 LTD maintains the classic aesthetic that defines the series, it incorporates several market-specific modifications designed to cater to American riders seeking a traditional retro-cruiser experience. 2026 Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Kawasaki W175 LTD Specifications and Features

The US-spec W175 LTD is derived from the W175 Street model but features distinct ergonomic and aesthetic adjustments. To encourage a more relaxed riding posture, the motorcycle is equipped with a taller, swept-back handlebar. Furthermore, Kawasaki has replaced the flat bench-style seat found on the Indian variant with a stepped, single-piece unit that includes a pronounced rider scoop. The LTD version also differentiates itself by removing the fork gaiters, heat shield, side case guard, and the saree guard found on domestic models, alongside the introduction of new market-specific colour schemes. Wagon R Flex Fuel: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil India's First Flex-Fuel Car Today - What To Expect.

At its core, the W175 LTD retains the same mechanical foundation as the Indian model, prioritising simplicity over modern technology. The bike is powered by an air-cooled, 177cc, single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox, producing approximately 13 hp and 13 Nm of torque. The hardware remains unchanged, with the motorcycle featuring 17-inch wheels, telescopic front forks, and twin rear shock absorbers. The design continues to emphasise a classic retro look, defined by a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and minimalist bodywork.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).