Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

BMW Motorrad has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated F 450 GS will make its Indian debut on April 23, 2026. This new adventure tourer will serve as the entry point into the brand's legendary GS family, effectively replacing the discontinued G 310 GS. Developed through the ongoing partnership between BMW and TVS Motor Company, the motorcycle is being manufactured at TVS’s production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The F 450 GS arrives as a significant step up in the sub-500cc segment, transitioning the entry-level GS range from a single-cylinder to a parallel-twin platform. First showcased as a concept at EICMA 2024 and later in production form at EICMA 2025, the bike has undergone extensive testing to balance off-road agility with long-distance touring comfort. Its design takes clear inspiration from the flagship R 1300 GS, featuring a rugged stance and signature quad-LED daytime running lamps. Triumph 350cc Range Engine Specifications Leaked; Launch on April 6.

BMW F 450 GS Specifications

The BMW F 450 GS is powered by a newly developed 420cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 48hp at 8,750 rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. This motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a slipper clutch and BMW’s Shift Assistant Pro for bi-directional quickshifting. With a kerb weight of approximately 178kg, the motorcycle is designed to be accessible for a wide range of riders while adhering to global A2 licence requirements.

The chassis consists of a tubular steel frame supported by an adjustable 43mm upside-down KYB front fork and a rear monoshock, both offering 180mm of travel. Braking is handled by a 310mm front disc with Brembo four-piston calipers and a 240mm rear disc. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, with high-end variants expected to offer tubeless cross-spoke wheels for improved off-road performance.

In terms of technology, the F 450 GS is equipped with a comprehensive electronics suite, including a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and multiple riding modes such as Rain, Road, and Enduro. It also features cornering ABS (ABS Pro), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), and Motor Slip Regulation. A standout feature is the optional Easy Ride Clutch (ERC), which provides an anti-stall system and partial automatic clutch operation to assist in stop-and-go traffic.

BMW is expected to offer the motorcycle in four distinct variants: Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and the off-road-focused GS Trophy. The Trophy trim is likely to include additional protection such as an aluminium engine guard, a tinted rally screen, and specialised tyres. While the international model features a standard seat height of 845mm, BMW is expected to provide adjustable seat options to cater to various rider heights in the Indian market. Triumph Tracker 400 Launched in India; Know Price and Specifications.

BMW F 450 GS Price in India (Expected)

While official figures will be revealed at the launch event, industry analysts expect the BMW F 450 GS to be priced at approximately INR 5,00,000 (ex-showroom). This positioning places it at a premium compared to single-cylinder rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the KTM 390 Adventure. However, its twin-cylinder configuration and premium badge position it as a direct competitor to the Honda NX500 and the Aprilia RS 457 in the mid-capacity performance segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).