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Auto AUTO BMW F 450 GS Price in India, Features and Specifications BMW Motorrad has launched the F 450 GS in India, priced from INR 4.70 lakh. Replacing the G 310 GS, it features a new 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 48 bhp. The motorcycle offers three variants, including a top-spec GS Trophy edition with tubeless spoke wheels, adjustable suspension, and a 6.5-inch TFT display.

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BMW Motorrad has officially expanded its adventure-touring portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new F 450 GS on Thursday. Replacing the G 310 GS, the F 450 GS now serves as the new entry point into BMW’s "GS" ecosystem. Manufactured in India through the brand’s ongoing partnership with TVS, the motorcycle is positioned to bridge the gap between entry-level single-cylinder bikes and the larger middleweight adventure segment. The F 450 GS is available in three distinct variants, with prices starting at INR 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The introduction of the F 450 GS marks a significant shift for BMW in the sub-500cc category, moving from a single-cylinder configuration to a more sophisticated parallel-twin setup. The motorcycle adopts a design language heavily inspired by its larger sibling, the R 1300 GS, featuring sharp bodywork and a lightweight steel trellis frame. By offering multiple trim levels, including the range-topping GS Trophy, BMW aims to cater to both daily commuters and serious off-road enthusiasts looking for a highly capable yet manageable adventure machine. 2026 Yezdi Scrambler Price in India, Specifications and Features.

BMW F 450 GS Specifications and Features

The BMW F 450 GS is powered by a new 420cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that delivers 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quickshifter included as standard on all trims except the base model. The hardware consists of a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, using alloy wheels for lower trims and tubeless wire-spoke wheels for the GS Trophy. Suspension duties are handled by a USD front fork and a rear monoshock, with the top-spec variant gaining fully adjustable units and the Easy Ride Clutch system.

On the electronics front, the motorcycle features a 6.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, providing access to various rider aids and settings. Standard safety features include cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and Dynamic Brake Control. The bike also offers multiple ride modes; the Basic trim includes Rain, Road, and Enduro, while the Exclusive and GS Trophy variants add a specialized Enduro Pro mode for enhanced off-road control. Full LED lighting is standard across the entire range. BSA Scrambler 650 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

BMW F 450 GS Price in India

The BMW F 450 GS is launched in India with three pricing tiers. The entry-level Basic variant is priced at INR 4.70 lakh, while the mid-spec Exclusive trim retails for INR 4.90 lakh. The range-topping GS Trophy variant, which includes the most advanced off-road hardware and adjustable suspension, is pegged at INR 5.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). These prices place the F 450 GS in a competitive position against other twin-cylinder rivals in the Indian market, offering a premium European alternative for adventure seekers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources ( BMW Motorrad ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 10:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).