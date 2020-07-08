Charles De’Luckfield was an average schoolboy only a few years ago, just struggling to ‘fit in’. Fast forward to March of 2019, the 21-year-old has been living a life of luxury - as he hit his first $300,000 month recently selling dog safety belts.

Charles says his obsession for business all started when he was just a teenager, attributing his success to his work ethic. While most kids his age were out partying or playing video games, he was building online businesses.

‘Ever since I was 15, I knew I wanted to do something creative with my life. When I wasn’t doing voice overs on Fiverr, I was writing essays for people. I was filling all my free time with random side hustles, and it eventually paid off.’

‘I was never entrepreneurial as a kid. I didn’t even know what an entrepreneur was. I never even had a Facebook until I was 18. No one in my family had ever run an online business. I had no mentors or path to follow, but I knew I wanted to make it work.’

Charles spent much of his days in middle and high school reading and studying stories of successful people.

After graduating high school at the age of 18, Charles says he got a part-time job at his local pet store. But he was still making money online with different side hustles.

Charles was also studying broadcast journalism part-time at the local community college. The young man believed he could make more money than his professors or classmates ever would.

While juggling college and a part-time job, Charles made the bold decision to try selling ‘dog safety belts’ online.

‘While working my part-time job, I started to notice buying habits. I learned that pet parents are obsessed with pampering their fur babies at any cost. This inspired me to do some research into how I can sell similar products.’

His first eCommerce store didn’t work out and he experienced a series of setbacks.

‘I wasn’t sure whether to just give up or keep pressing on. I wasted almost $3,000. I decided to give it another try with different expectations in mind, and this time it worked out,’ he said.

After working nonstop for months, Charles’ second eCommerce store was able to reach $10,000 per month in sales with Instagram shoutouts.

‘I didn’t know much about Facebook Ads the first few months, but as I began learning about them… things took off. This is when my sales became more consistent because I didn’t have to rely on shoutouts.’

Within the first six months, Charles was able to hit $100,000 per month consistently.

‘I dropped out of college and quit my part-time job. It was so weird and crazy at the same time, but one of the best decisions I’ve made. It’s allowed me to put all my focus into my online business.’

As his business became more apparent, Charles began getting questions from others looking to do the same.

‘I started with Facebook Live’s, which soon grew in audience size. That's when I started mentoring people.’

Charles offers a paid mentorship program so people can follow in his footsteps.