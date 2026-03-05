Mumbai, March 5: Nissan is accelerating its plans for the Indian market with the upcoming Tekton SUV, which has recently been spotted undergoing road tests near Pimpri in Pune. Positioned in the highly competitive mid-size category, the vehicle measures between 4.2 and 4.5 metres in length and shares its foundational platform with the next-generation Renault Duster.

The recent sightings of camouflaged test mules have provided a clearer look at the proportions and road presence of the SUV. While it shares mechanical underpinnings with its Renault sibling, Nissan is expected to adopt a more refined and premium design language for the Tekton, drawing aesthetic inspiration from its larger global models like the Nissan Patrol. Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Luxury Car Prices Quarterly As Forex Pressures Outweigh Trade Pact Benefits.

Nissan Tekton Exterior and Interior Features

The exterior design of the Nissan Tekton is defined by squared wheel arches, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, and a distinctive curvy roofline. At the rear, the SUV features a roof-mounted spoiler, a raked windshield, and connected C-shaped LED taillamps. The front fascia is expected to include top-mounted LED daytime running lights, a full-width LED bar, and a rectangular grille accented by twin chrome bars and prominent 3D branding.

Inside, the Tekton will distinguish itself from the Duster with a unique dashboard layout and premium upholstery. Higher-specification variants are anticipated to include a dual-screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Safety and convenience will be further enhanced by an advanced driver assistance systems suite and wireless smartphone charging.

Nissan Tekton SUV Powertrain Options and Market Competition

Under the bonnet, the Tekton is expected to offer a range of turbocharged petrol engines, including 1.0-litre, 1.3-litre, and 1.8-litre hybrid options. This variety aims to cater to both fuel-efficiency seekers and performance-oriented buyers. Following the launch of the Gravite MPV, the Tekton represents Nissan’s second major release of the year, with a three-row variant also planned for the future. Upcoming Car Launches in March 2026: From Renault Duster and Skoda Kushaq Facelift to Toyota Ebella, Here’s List of New Cars Arriving This Month.

Once it reaches showrooms, the Nissan Tekton will compete against established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Although an initial debut was expected in February, the launch has seen slight delays, and a confirmed release date is currently awaited from the manufacturer.

