Bengaluru, March 5: Ultraviolette Automotive has announced the launch of a new battery subscription initiative, titled Battery Flex, aimed at reducing the initial purchase price of its electric motorcycles. By separating the cost of the battery from the vehicle, the company has brought the starting price of the Ultraviolette X-47 down to INR 1.49 lakh.

The Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model has been introduced in partnership with Ecofy, a green-focused non-banking financial company. Under this structure, the upfront cost of the motorcycles is reduced by approximately 40 per cent, making high-performance electric mobility more accessible to a broader range of Indian consumers. Yamaha XSR 155 Price Hike in India; Check Details.

Ultraviolette BaaS Subscription Details and Ownership Transfer

The Battery Flex programme allows customers to pay for the battery pack through a monthly subscription starting at INR 2,499. This payment plan spans a duration of five years, during which the battery is covered by a comprehensive five-year warranty.

A key feature of the programme is the eventual transfer of ownership. Once the five-year subscription tenure is completed, the ownership of the battery pack is transferred to the customer at no additional cost. This approach aims to provide the benefits of lower initial investment while ensuring long-term asset value.

Strategic Market Positioning

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and co-founder of Ultraviolette, stated that the new pricing structure allows these electric motorcycles to compete directly with petrol-powered bikes in similar performance brackets. He noted that the monthly subscription costs are designed to be lower than the average fuel expenses incurred by traditional internal combustion engine riders.

The company believes that this collaboration with Ecofy will accelerate the adoption of advanced electric vehicle technology in India. By lowering the entry barrier, Ultraviolette intends to position the X-47 and F77 as viable alternatives for performance enthusiasts who were previously deterred by high upfront EV prices.

Revised Pricing Structure Across Variants

The Battery Flex plan applies to several models within the Ultraviolette line-up. For instance, the X-47 Original is now priced at INR 1.49 lakh with a monthly battery EMI of INR 2,499. The higher-spec X-47 Recon is available at INR 1.99 lakh with a battery EMI of INR 4,016. Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf Edition Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The flagship F77 series is also included in the scheme. The F77 Original is priced at INR 1.99 lakh with a monthly battery payment of INR 2,678, while the F77 Recon variant carries a vehicle cost of INR 2.49 lakh and a battery EMI of INR 4,016. Enrolments for the programme have officially commenced today.

