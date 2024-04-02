Mumbai, April 2: Gudi Padwa, a spring festival celebrated by Hindus to mark the start of the lunisolar new year, will fall on April 9, 2024. Many two-wheeler manufacturing companies know the importance of Gudi Padwa, and they will announce discounts, schemes, and offers to customers who are looking to buy a new bike, scooter or EV. However, some discount offers are already available on bikes that you can buy ahead of Gudi Padwa 2024.

Suzuki Motorcycles India has announced discounts and offers on its Suzuki Gixxer SF250. The bike's price in India starts at Rs 2,04,999 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). However, with the discount applied, customers can get maximum cashback on the bike. Suzuki Motorcycles India is offering its Gixxer SF250 at Rs 20,000 exchange offer. The bike is available at Rs 13,000 cashback offer. Suzuki Gixxer SF250 also comes with hassle-free financing options. Ola Electric Achieves 115% Growth in FY24 With 3,28,000 Units Registered.

Honda Bikes and Scooter Discounts Ahead of Gudi Padwa 2024:

Enjoy incredible savings on your next ride! Get an exclusive ₹5999 INR cashback and explore a range of exciting offers for your cherished Honda 2-wheeler. Don’t miss out on these exceptional deals!​ For further details, please give us a missed call at +919311340948 or visit our… pic.twitter.com/us7sYE7xWt — Honda 2 Wheelers India (@honda2wheelerin) March 29, 2024

Vida V1 Pro Offers and Discounts Before Gudi Padwa 2024:

With the #VIDAV1, it’s all peaceful vibes around here! 💅😌🧘‍♀️ Experience the #PeaceOf5 with 5 benefits worth ₹27,000 for 5 years at no extra cost* with the VIDA Advantage only on the VIDA V1 Pro. *T&C Apply. Visit https://t.co/mqjGZ8VnvQ to know more.#VIDA #EV #ElectricScooter pic.twitter.com/CFLA342wn2 — VIDA World (@VidaDotWorld) April 2, 2024

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Offers and Discounts Before Gudi Padwa 2024:

On the other hand, Honda has announced an exclusive cashback offer of Rs 5,999 for its motorcycle and scooter models, such as the Honda SP 160, Honda Dio, and Honda SP 125. The company also offers a range of other exciting offers to customers, including "exceptional deals" on specific models. The Honda two-wheelers are available at Rs 5,999 down payment, 9.99% low return on interest (ROI) and 10% cashback, up to Rs 5,000. Besides, Honda has announced "no hypothecation" on its models, which means the customers can complete full payment and get ownership of the bike transferred to their names.

For customers looking for an electric scooter, VIDA Electric is offering five benefits worth up to Rs 27,000 for five years on Vida V1 Pro. Vida is a subsidiary of Hero MotorCorp, which is further said to offer free service across all VIDA workshops, an extended battery warranty, 24x7 roadside support, and 40+ connectivity and safety features. EV Sales in South Korea Surpassed 5,00,000 Mark in 2023, Hyundai Ioniq 5 Had the Highest Number of EV Registrations: Industry Data.

Ahead of Gudi Padwa 2024, if you are looking to buy a two-wheeler such as a bike or a scooter at discounted rates and exciting offers, then these Suzuki Gixxer SF250, Vida V1 Pro, and Hero's two-wheeler range, including Honda SP 160, Honda SP 125, and Honda Dio models, are the ones for you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 02, 2024 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).