Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Every year, people around the world celebrate the start of a new year on January 1. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this day is officially recognised as the beginning of a new year across the globe, and it is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Many countries usher in the new year with unique traditions, fireworks, customs, celebrations, and family gatherings. Just like the other parts of the world, India too celebrates the New Year on January 1. However, India is a diverse country, and every region and community follows varied traditions and different customs and calendars. This means that in addition to January 1, India celebrates New Year on many other days throughout the year. This reflects the country’s rich cultural heritage. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.
In India, people welcome the New Year by following both the solar as well as the lunar calendar. The Hindu calendar, which is based on the movements of the moon, marks the most number of New Year celebrations in the country. Many of these New Year celebrations also align with the harvest season. New Year's Day 2025 is a time of joy and celebration across different regions. The celebrations begin with Losar, Nowrzu, Navreh 2025, and the major celebrations of Chaitra Navratri 2025, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Baisakhi, Sangken, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Vishu, and Pana Sankranti. These celebrations are followed by Poila Baisakh, Parsi New Year, Gujarati New Year, and Gurung New Year. View the complete list of Indian New Year 2025 days and dates. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.
Indian New Year 2025 Days and Dates
|Date
|Day
|Festival/Event
|Region
|January 30, 2025
|Thursday
|Sonam Losar, Tamang, Hyolmo New Year
|Sikkim (Tamang)
|February 28 – March 2, 2025
|Friday – Sunday
|Gyalpo Lhosar, Sherpa New Year
|Sikkim (Sherpa)
|February 28 – March 2, 2025
|Friday – Sunday
|Losar, Tibetan New Year
|Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh (Monpa)
|March 20, 2025
|Thursday
|Nowruz, Parsi New Year
|Iranis/other Zoroastrians
|March 29, 2025
|Saturday
|Navreh, Kashmiri New Year
|Kashmir
|March 30 – April 7, 2025
|Sunday – Monday
|Chaitra Navratri, Hindu New Year
|Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and parts of Delhi
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|Ugadi, Telugu New Year
|Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, parts of Goa
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year
|Maharashtra, Goa (Konkan)
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|Cheti Chand, Sindhi New Year
|Sindh, Sindhi Hindus
|March 30, 2025
|Sunday
|Sajibu Cheiraoba, Meitei New Year (Manipur)
|Manipur
|April 13, 2025
|Sunday
|Baisakhi, Sikh New Year
|Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and parts of Delhi
|April 13 – 15, 2025
|Sunday – Tuesday
|Sangken, North Eastern New Year
|Arunachal Pradesh (Khamti, Singpho, Khamyang, Tangsa), Assam (Tai Phake, Tai Aiton, Turung)
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Puthandu, Tamil New Year
|Tamil Nadu
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Vishu, Kerala New Year
|Kerala
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Mesha Sankranti, Hindu New Year
|Uttarakhand (Garhwal and Kumaon), Nepalis (Sikkim, Darjeeling)
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Pana Sankranti, Odia New Year
|Odisha
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Jur Sital
|Mithila
|April 14, 2025
|Monday
|Bisu Parba, Tulu New Year
|Tulu Nadu
|April 14 – 16, 2025
|Monday – Wednesday
|Bwisagu, Bodos New Year
|Bodoland, Assam
|April 14 – 20, 2025
|Monday – Sunday
|Bohag Bihu, Assamese New Year
|Assam
|April 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|Poila Baisakh, Bengali New Year
|West Bengal
|June 27, 2025
|Friday
|Ashadi Bij, Kutchi New Year
|Kutch
|August 15, 2025
|Friday
|Parsi New Year
|Parsis
|October 22, 2025
|Wednesday
|Gujarati New Year, Nutan Varsh
|Gujarat
We hope this list helps you plan ahead and get ready beforehand to enjoy the festivities and celebrations of the New Year. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful, blessed, and prosperous New Year 2025!
