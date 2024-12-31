Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Every year, people around the world celebrate the start of a new year on January 1. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this day is officially recognised as the beginning of a new year across the globe, and it is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Many countries usher in the new year with unique traditions, fireworks, customs, celebrations, and family gatherings. Just like the other parts of the world, India too celebrates the New Year on January 1. However, India is a diverse country, and every region and community follows varied traditions and different customs and calendars. This means that in addition to January 1, India celebrates New Year on many other days throughout the year. This reflects the country’s rich cultural heritage. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

In India, people welcome the New Year by following both the solar as well as the lunar calendar. The Hindu calendar, which is based on the movements of the moon, marks the most number of New Year celebrations in the country. Many of these New Year celebrations also align with the harvest season. New Year's Day 2025 is a time of joy and celebration across different regions. The celebrations begin with Losar, Nowrzu, Navreh 2025, and the major celebrations of Chaitra Navratri 2025, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Baisakhi, Sangken, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Vishu, and Pana Sankranti. These celebrations are followed by Poila Baisakh, Parsi New Year, Gujarati New Year, and Gurung New Year. View the complete list of Indian New Year 2025 days and dates. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Indian New Year 2025 Days and Dates

Date Day Festival/Event Region January 30, 2025 Thursday Sonam Losar, Tamang, Hyolmo New Year Sikkim (Tamang) February 28 – March 2, 2025 Friday – Sunday Gyalpo Lhosar, Sherpa New Year Sikkim (Sherpa) February 28 – March 2, 2025 Friday – Sunday Losar, Tibetan New Year Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh (Monpa) March 20, 2025 Thursday Nowruz, Parsi New Year Iranis/other Zoroastrians March 29, 2025 Saturday Navreh, Kashmiri New Year Kashmir March 30 – April 7, 2025 Sunday – Monday Chaitra Navratri, Hindu New Year Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and parts of Delhi March 30, 2025 Sunday Ugadi, Telugu New Year Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, parts of Goa March 30, 2025 Sunday Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year Maharashtra, Goa (Konkan) March 30, 2025 Sunday Cheti Chand, Sindhi New Year Sindh, Sindhi Hindus March 30, 2025 Sunday Sajibu Cheiraoba, Meitei New Year (Manipur) Manipur April 13, 2025 Sunday Baisakhi, Sikh New Year Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, and parts of Delhi April 13 – 15, 2025 Sunday – Tuesday Sangken, North Eastern New Year Arunachal Pradesh (Khamti, Singpho, Khamyang, Tangsa), Assam (Tai Phake, Tai Aiton, Turung) April 14, 2025 Monday Puthandu, Tamil New Year Tamil Nadu April 14, 2025 Monday Vishu, Kerala New Year Kerala April 14, 2025 Monday Mesha Sankranti, Hindu New Year Uttarakhand (Garhwal and Kumaon), Nepalis (Sikkim, Darjeeling) April 14, 2025 Monday Pana Sankranti, Odia New Year Odisha April 14, 2025 Monday Jur Sital Mithila April 14, 2025 Monday Bisu Parba, Tulu New Year Tulu Nadu April 14 – 16, 2025 Monday – Wednesday Bwisagu, Bodos New Year Bodoland, Assam April 14 – 20, 2025 Monday – Sunday Bohag Bihu, Assamese New Year Assam April 15, 2025 Tuesday Poila Baisakh, Bengali New Year West Bengal June 27, 2025 Friday Ashadi Bij, Kutchi New Year Kutch August 15, 2025 Friday Parsi New Year Parsis October 22, 2025 Wednesday Gujarati New Year, Nutan Varsh Gujarat

We hope this list helps you plan ahead and get ready beforehand to enjoy the festivities and celebrations of the New Year. On that note, here’s wishing everyone a happy, peaceful, blessed, and prosperous New Year 2025!

